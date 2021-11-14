Brentwood Academy will host their Christmas in Brentwood celebration on Dec. 5 featuring live music, food trucks, arts and crafts and of course Santa.
The free community celebration will take place from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and will feature a visit from Santa and his elves, a petting zoo, trackless train, bounce houses, Christmas arts and crafts, food trucks and coffee bar and the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree.
“We are beyond excited to host this event for our community,” said Brentwood Academy Dean of Admission and Community Engagement Jason Mathews. “We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus during this special event for the community to gather, celebrate and give to those in need.”
According to a news release, Brentwood Academy is partnering with Nashville Rescue Mission as well as K-LOVE/AIR-1 Radio, and attendees are encouraged to bring new undergarments such as large sized t-shirts, underwear, socks or other items to donate to the Nashville Rescue Mission.
“We are thrilled Brentwood Academy has chosen Nashville Rescue Mission as the charity partner for this exciting event," Nashville Rescue Mission President and CEO Rev. Glenn Cranfield said. "The Brentwood community’s generosity in helping us share our message of hope is something we are grateful for. We can’t wait to take part in this inaugural Christmas in Brentwood celebration."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.