Brentwood Academy will host more than 700 Tennessee students for the 2020 Vex Robotics Tennessee State Championship on Saturday with competitors battling it out to advance to the World Championship.
According to a news release, the Brentwood Academy Iron Eagles, who won last year’s Middle School Excellence Award, the top prize presented and was a great achievement for the state of Tennessee, will compete next to other 131 teams, consisting of 5-7 students each.
The tournament will take place at 8:30 a.m. with competition hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the tournament is open to the public and free of charge.
An opening ceremony will feature the presentation of colors by the Navy Sea Cadets Program, and representatives from more than a dozen colleges and universities will be on hand to share information about their school’s STEM programs.
“These students represent the future of a STEM-educated and trained workforce. One of the greatest benefits of the robotics program is connecting students with engineering and computer science experts. For each tournament, Vex Robotics partners with current industry professionals, retired engineers, and college students to serve as judges and referees. We’re finding the direct association with these specialists helps provide a direction for our students to discover a potential career path once they graduate from high school,” Brentwood Academy’s Robotics Program Director Chris Allen said in a news release.
This year the Brentwood Academy program includes a total of 42 students, six coaches and three mentors.
Since the inception of the program in 2013, 100 students have competed on an Iron Eagles robotics team, since the program began in 2013, with girls making up a third of students.
According to the news release, 25 students who completed the the program have been admitted to and currently attend some of the top engineering schools in the country, including MIT, Purdue and Vanderbilt.
Students have spent nearly a year designing, programming and building robots for head-to-head competition in the VEX challenges, with each team qualifying for the tournament after competing throughout the year at regional competitions.
Winners of the State Tournament will advance to the World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, in April.
Brentwood Academy is located at 219 Granny White Pike.
