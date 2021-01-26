The City of Brentwood will begin accepting reservations for park facilities for the 2021 season on February 1.
The city will be accepting reservation requests starting at 7 a.m. on Monday for the Crockett Shelter, Deerwood Arboretum, Granny White Pavilion, Owl Creek Shelter, River Park Shelter and Smith Park Shelter.
According to the city, from Feb. 1 to March 31, online reservation applications will only be accepted from Brentwood residents, businesses, schools, churches or organizations who are inside of the city limits.
The 2021 season is held from Feb.1 to Oct.31, and the city requires that all attendees follow current CDC public health recommendations which will be enforced by park staff.
All allowable attendance numbers will be per the current CDC recommendations at the time of your event and will be enforced by park staff, include a limit of 10 people at pavilion gatherings.
From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, the Granny White Pavilion will not be available for rental as the city anticipates that construction of the city's future inclusive playground will take place during this time.
