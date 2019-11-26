The City of Brentwood announced the hiring of Lori Lange as the newest member of the city’s engineering team.
According to a news release, Lange previously served as the Construction Director with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
While with TDOT, Lange managed more than $1 Billion dollars in contracts, implemented a statewide constructability review program and served as Attorney General Liaison for Department Construction claims where she had to explain technical concepts and advise department staff regarding liability and responsibility.
“Over the years, Lori has worked with the City of Brentwood staff on various projects in her previous roles. She is an excellent engineer who puts attention to detail in every project. We expect that Lori will be an asset to our engineering team and the City for years to come,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in the news release.
Lange also has private sector experience including experience working at Gresham, Smith and Partners as a Transportation Principle.
In that role, Lange worked with city staff on the design of Smith Park and the widening of Concord Road.
Lange was also recognized in 2018 with the Engineer of the Year award from the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers .
In 2020 Lange will participate as a distinguished judge for the American Council of Engineering Companies for the Engineering Excellence Awards Committee.
She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Civil Engineering degree from Michigan Technological University, and lives in Franklin with her husband and two children.
Lange’s first day on the job was November 18, and she joins longtime City Engineer Steve Foster and City Engineer Darek Baskin, who was hired in 2017.
After 24 years with the city, Foster has announced he plans to retire on January 3, 2020.
“It is with both delight and sadness that after more than two decades, Steve will be moving on. His institutional knowledge is invaluable and his service to Brentwood will be hard to replicate. The addition of Lori, along with Darek’s experience, will go a long way toward filling the gap Steve will leave behind,” Engineering Department lead Mike Harris said in the news release.
