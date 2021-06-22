The City of Brentwood has added a new prescription drug drop-off box at the newly opened Brentwood Police Headquarters at 910 Heritage Way.
According to a city news release, the box is the sixth of its kind in Williamson County, and the second in Brentwood, allowing residents to safely dispose of unwanted, unneeded or expired medication.
The boxes are made possible through a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition.
The city's first drop-off location is inside of City Hall, and both boxes can be accessed during the normal business hours of both the BPD headquarters lobby and the lobby of City Hall.
“We recognize that disposing of unwanted or unused medication safely is an environmentally responsible practice and we are proud to now offer two locations for the community to use," BPD Officer and evidence collection manager Bill Reape said in the news release. "Using these bins helps to prevent the medication from getting into the wrong hands, ending up in a landfill or our waterways.”
Acceptable Items:
• Prescription Medications
• All over-the-counter medications
• Pet medications
• Liquid medications in leak-proof containers
• Inhalers
• Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc) or foil
Unacceptable Items:
• Illegal drugs and narcotics
• Needles/sharps or syringes with needles
• Blood sugar equipment
• Thermometers
• IV bags
• Bloody or infectious waste
• Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)
