One minute, Brentwood High School alum Grant Teichmann is enjoying a beach trip with a few friends and teammates in Turkey.
The next, he's on a 36-hour dash to get back home to the United States as worries about the coronavirus spread across the globe and President Donald Trump announces a travel ban involving Europe.
"It was the quickest turn of emotion and, I guess, even lifestyle," Teichmann said. "It's just affected everything, from where I lived, to my job, everything.
"It was crazy...it was happening so fast, you couldn't even process it."
Teichmann, a BHS '15 grad and former Bruins basketball star under Dennis King, played in college at Carson-Newman in Johnson City, Tenn., before starting a pro career oversees.
He has been playing professionally in Heidlberg, Germany, with MLP Academies Heidlberg. It's a second level ProA team where the basketball player signed a two-year deal last summer.
His season wound up being cut short due to the widespread cancellations of sports across the globe. Public gatherings have been restricted everywhere to stop the spread of COVID-19 with social distancing measures.
His story to get home goes like this: Teichmann and a few of his teammates were vacationing in Turkey, as their pro league had a bye period built in before postseason play began.
Teichmann recalls the conversation in Europe wasn't quite as prevalent at the start of his trip, but that it escalated more and more as the trip went on.
"I would've left the country if I knew this virus was spreading like that," he said. "Germany has closed its borders since...when I left for Turkey [March 7, 8], we weren't even addressing it as a team, really.
"Every day in Turkey, we were getting more and more updates."
There were reports that his league had been canceling games and that a meeting would be held soon to discuss whether or not the league would be shut down, Teichmann remembers.
He said he was relying on texts and Twitter updates to know how serious the situation was getting while on vacation, where televisions weren't as prevalent.
While sleeping on Thursday, March 12, the former Bruin's phone began to ring at roughly 4 or 5 in the morning. At first, he waved the calls off, trying to get some rest before his flight back to Germany. But an hour later, another message came in loud and clear.
"My roommate wakes me up and is freaking out and is standing over me and shaking me, and is saying 'we've gotta go, 'we've gotta go'," Teichmann recalls. "Initially, I think, oh shoot, we overslept our flight, like, we're going to be late, and then he starts talking about Trump, and [he says], 'no, we've got to go back to America, they're closing the borders.' And I have no idea what he's talking about.
"I was thinking, like, 'Alright, man, calm down, I don't know what you heard.' I didn't know what was going on."
Things became more real to Teichmann when he checked his phone: seven missed calls, 62 unread text messages.
"Then, I was like, 'oh, ok,'" he recalled, "if everyone's freaking out, something definitely happened."
At that point in time, President Trump had just announced the ban on travel for many European countries with some exceptions.
The travel ban did not wind up applying to U.S. citizens, but there was still a concern from Teichmann's mother and agent to get him back to the country as soon as possible.
Though, the basketball player said he thought about holding off on making an immediate decision so he could continue to prepare for the playoffs.
"This is the best time of the year," he said. "I'm going to fly back to Germany today (Thursday). When I get back to Germany, let's figure out what's going to happen."
At that point, Teichmann's league had not yet canceled, with the potential of playing still on the table.
But, then as he was leaving Turkey, he got a message from his team's general manager indicating that a flight had been booked for his return to the U.S., and that he had just a short window to pack his things and get to the airport to return home.
"I was just like, 'Ok, oh shoot, here we go,'" Teichmann said of the feeling the rush back home was about to begin.
"I knew it was going to be a long 36, 48 hours. I still live in Turkey, and in less than 24 hours, now I'm leaving from Germany to go back to America. I still have to pack my whole room and stuff like that."
He landed in Germany, got back to his room in time for a quick nap and to get his flight information from the team's general manager and pack his belongings for a return home.
It's a scramble to the finish line, but Teichmann said he still wanted to say farewell to a few teammates.
"None of us really knew what was going on," he said of the moment at hand. "We were all just texting in the [team] group message. We all had been away on vacation...we were supposed to be getting ready for the playoffs, and now you've got four Americans that are about to head out."
The travel ban was in place by the time Teichmann and his teammates flew into Dallas, so he and his teammates expected a laborious process to get through to their next destination.
Airports all over the country experienced multi-hour delays and long lines as travelers rushed to return after the travel ban was put into place.
"I got off the flight, and it was literally nothing," Teichmann said, to his surprise. "It would be like you getting off the flight from Nashville to Atlanta....[there were] absolutely no screenings."
He got on his connecting flight in Dallas immediately and then returned home to Nashville, with only a two-hour car ride to Paris, Tenn., left in his journey to the next step: self-isolation.
A friend of Teichmann's flew out of Hamburg, Germany, the next day, and had a four-hour wait in Atlanta to get screened to come back into the country.
His full, 36-hour timeline: leaving Turkey at 11 a.m. and returning to Tennessee Friday night with a 10-hour pit stop in Germany sandwiched in the middle. It's a long haul of travel and tons of life changes interwoven.
"Originally, I was pretty upset, because I was really excited for the playoffs, and what we were going to do, and all that stuff," he said. "Now, I'm back home, self-quarantining, not able to leave the house."
Like many, Teichmann said he didn't realize how serious the spread of the coronavirus would become, but he said he soon saw how right a decision it was.
"Two or three days later, they canceled our season for good," he said. "The NBA put everything on hold, and March Madness. Schools are closing. So we just beat it in the nick of time."
Teichmann said he has friends in Germany who are unable to travel until April 4, and others in Italy, one of the nations hit hardest by the coronavirus, who haven't been outside in days. Some have sports seasons postponed instead of outright canceled, leaving them in flux with what to do and where to go.
"It actually turned out to be the smartest thing," he said of returning home as quickly as he did.
In the end, Teichmann has a fascinating perspective. He was in Europe at an earlier point in the outbreak, and saw many of the precautions taken in the U.S. now done in Europe a few days earlier in the cycle.
"Ever sine I've been back, it's been the exact same story...I feel like I was almost time traveling," he said. "Everything that happens there, it's almost like I can predict it, that's it's going to happen here."
Now Teichmann is back at home, but hopes to return to continue his career.
"I really want to play as long as I can in Germany," he said. "I didn't really know what to expect [when I signed my contract]...more than anything, I enjoyed being over there, being a professional basketball player, getting to say that that's my job.
"It obviously doesn't feel like one, but that's what pays the bills...so that's really cool and obviously low stress. So I really enjoy it."
