Vanderbilt and Lipscomb were both well-represented on the 2020 NCAA Division I PING All-America Teams, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America last week.
Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein was named to the first team becoming the school’s seventh first-team selection. He joins Patrick Martin as the only Vanderbilt players with four All-American honors.
Augenstein led the SEC in stroke average (69.95) through seven events. The senior won an individual title in the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona, and placed second at the Nike Golf Collegiate tournament and third in the Crooked Stick Collegiate tournament.
Reid Davenport was Vanderbilt’s other selection, being named honorable mention — the first All-America honor of his career. The sophomore had a 71.34 stroke average, placing seventh in the Crooked Stick Collegiate tournament and a career-best fifth place in the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational. He finished in the top 20 in every event but one in 2020.
“This is an exciting day for our program,” Vanderbilt golf coach Scott Limbaugh said. “We have been fortunate to have guys that have contributed to creating a standard of excellence and we are so thankful for that. Although this season was cut short, we had guys that played with a ton of consistency this year.
“I am extremely proud of John for his consistency in performance and also for his leadership. It was great to see Reid take a step toward being the player that we know he is. He played with a ton of consistency this year and it’s great to see him recognized for that.”
Lipscomb’s lone golfer, Nolan Ray, was also named honorable mention. It’s Ray’s first-ever All-American selection, and he is just the second Bison golfer to be named an All-American, joining Dawson Armstrong.
The Brentwood native was the ASUN Player of the Week three times and led the conference in stroke average with 70.45, just missing Armstrong’s all-time school record of 70.25.
A graduate transfer from Tennessee, Ray played in seven tournaments and took home individual titles in the Lone Star Invitational and Autotrader Collegiate Classic. He also had five top-10 finishes in seven tournaments.
"Nolan was being strongly considered by the All-American selection committee for his excellent play in the fall and early spring. It’s always good to see the committee recognized excellent play," Lipscomb director of golf Will Brewer said. "Nolan has been an awesome example of the type of young men we recruit at Lipscomb. I'm so proud of him as a player and even prouder of the man he has become."
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
