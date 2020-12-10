Texas volleyball has been the nation’s top-ranked team all fall. Most weeks, they received every single first-place vote in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) top-15 poll.
The Longhorns are one of only two teams in all of Division I to have finished the regular season undefeated. And now, they have to wait six months before they can play in the NCAA Tournament.
"It's definitely really weird,” said former Brentwood star Logan Eggleston. “Usually we go straight from the Big 12 and then like a week later we're playing the first round of the NCAA Tournament.”
Eggleston has been dominant for Texas all season. The outside hitter leads the Longhorns in kills, kills per set, points, and points per set, all by a significant margin.
Last season, she was named a Second Team All-American by the AVCA and VolleyballMag.com. She was a unanimous All-Big 12 selection. But she’s taken her game to a different level this season.
The Longhorns were named the Big 12 regular season champions after finishing the regular season 14-0. The program has won four consecutive conference titles, nine out of the last 10, and 13 overall.
Having such a stranglehold on your conference leads to getting the best shot from every opponent on your schedule. The Longhorns can’t afford a night off, but Eggleston relishes the challenge.
“It's really fun, honestly," she said. "To have that target on our back puts a little bit of pressure on us to know that we really can't have a bad day. We have to always find a way to be the best that we can, so it really does help us. We have to go into every game knowing that any day any team can beat us. We have to be prepared and be focused all the time.”
The regular season crown also gave them the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA postponed all NCAA championships until the spring, which means Texas will have to wait until April for the chance to win a national championship.
"It will be cool to see how we train and how we get back up to our peak that we finished this fall semester on,” Eggleston said, "to get back to that in the spring and see what we need to work on to continue to get better and get ready for a championship. It's going to be really weird seeing all these other teams playing their regular season, and we already did that. It's kind of just uncharted territory.”
Chemistry might be the key to the Longhorns returning to their peak form in the spring after such a long layoff. Eggleston says from the first moment she got to campus she felt like she was “meant to be on the team.” It’s similar to the bond she formed with her Brentwood volleyball teammates.
From their long bus rides where they were driven by none other than head coach Barbara Campbell to dismantling crosstown rival Ravenwood in the state championship game, Eggleston cherished her time with the Bruins. And now she’s part of a generation that’s helping put the program on the national map.
“I think Brentwood is such an amazing program and it’s great being able to see that legacy on a national scale bringing more of a name to Brentwood," she said. "People don't really respect Tennessee volleyball that much because it's not it's not as ‘high level’ as it is in Texas or California, but it's been really cool to see the success that I've had coming out of Brentwood High School and see how I can give credit back to coach Campbell and everything she's done for me and coach Cram and what she's done for me too.”
It's a family affair, too. Her sister, Shaye, amassed her own success on the court with Brentwood and will be attending Alabama to start her college volleyball career next fall.
Logan Eggleston is on her way to representing Brentwood at the absolute highest level. In 2018, she was the captain of the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team and named MVP of the 2018 Women’s Junior NORCECA Volleyball Championship.
“It's definitely taught me so much about where I am as a player, like comparing myself to other players in our country and across the world,” Eggleston said. “It's so fun. I think every single time I go I get so much better as a player both on the court and off the court. Just getting to learn about these other amazing athletes that are across the country, about their programs, what they do, and create really great friendships that will last forever.”
The pandemic prevented her from being able to compete with the U.S. National Team system this year, but she is a candidate to play for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.
“Everything I’ve done with Team USA, I've gained so much from it and it's been such an amazing opportunity and experience," she said. "I'm so happy that I've gotten those, and I'm just excited to continue to compete with Team USA hopefully in the future and see where that goes.”
