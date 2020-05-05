The Lipscomb men's golf team was having a solid season before the final three tournaments and ASUN conference tournament were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bison, however, did land a pair of players on both the ASUN all-conference and all-academic teams last Thursday as graduate transfer Nolan Ray and junior Paul Swindell were each named to both teams.
Ray and Swindell were two of six unanimous selections to the all-conference team and were the only two unanimous selections to the all-academic team.
Ray, who was also named a PING All-American honorable mention, received his first-career selection to an All-ASUN team in his only year at Lipscomb. His 70.45 scoring average was tops on the Bison and led the entire ASUN conference as well. He was just 0.25 off the Lipscomb school scoring average record.
The Brentwood native won a pair events — the Lone Star Invitational and Autotrader Collegiate Classic — and was named the ASUN Player of the Week three times. Ray finished in the top 10 in five of Lipscomb’s seven tournaments in 2019-20. He earned a master’s degree in accounting and carried a 4.0 grade-point average.
"The awards just keep coming for this young man," Lipscomb director of golf Will Brewer said in a release. "Nolan came to Lipscomb to compete for championships and lead the golf team and he has done that very well.
"As a coach and leader of the program, it is so good to see players like Nolan choose to play and compete at the mid-major level. Nolan recognized the growth and success with our golf program, and he was confident he would receive solid coaching and an excellent opportunity to improve his game and compete for championships."
Swindell, a Franklin native, also received his first career selections to the All-Conference and All-Academic teams. He finished second on the Bison with a 70.50 scoring average, also good for second-best in the ASUN.
The junior finished with three top-five finishes in the five tournaments and was Lipscomb’s top finisher at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational and at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate. Swindell had a 3.96 GPA while majoring in mathematics.
"Paul has math skills that are very impressive, and he has provided academic support for many team members," Brewer said. "He's uber intelligent and made an awesome run from October through March before our season was canceled due to the virus."
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.