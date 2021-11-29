After winning the American League's Cy Young Award, former Brentwood pitcher Robbie Ray has landed on a new MLB team.
Ray cashed in with the Seattle Mariners on a five-year deal Monday worth $115 million. The deal comes with an opt-out after the third year.
Seattle reportedly jumped line ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and scooped up the resurgent left-handed pitcher.
After being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays from the Arizona Diamondbacks in August 2020, Ray transformed himself into a bona fide starter for the Jays.
In 2021, Ray pitched for 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA, 248 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP in 193.1 innings.
He got his start with the Washington Nationals in 2010 before being traded to the Detroit Tigers. His longest stint was in Arizona from 2015-20.
