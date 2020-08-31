After more than five years in Arizona, former Brentwood High School baseball star and MLB pitcher Robbie Ray is on the move.
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired the left-handed pitcher and cash considerations from the Diamondbacks in exchange for LHP Travis Bergen Monday at the MLB's adjusted trade deadline.
Ray was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2010 and spent some time in the minors before being traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2014. He made his big leagues debut in 2014.
Before the year was out, Ray ended up being traded to Arizona, where he's spent the bulk of his career at the professional level.
This season, the 28-year-old Ray is 1-4 on the mound with a 7.84 ERA. He's 48-50 as a career starting pitcher and has an all-time 4.25 ERA.
"We believe he’s working back towards his arm stroke and arm action that he had a year ago, but the stuff is electric and the strikeouts is there. We’re optimistic we’ll be able to get him on to the plate," Blue Rays general manager Ross Atkins said of Ray Monday after the trade, via MLB Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson.
Ray is one of two Bruins in the majors, with Bryan Reynolds stationed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Former Brentwood Academy catcher Jacob Stallings is also with Pittsburgh.
