Girls soccer is officially back in Williamson County after a summer of uncertainty, and a battle of heavyweights was one of the first matches up.
In a girls soccer battle of two 2019 state runner-up teams, the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lady Lions and the Brentwood Lady Bruins started their regular season Tuesday night with a 2-2 tie at Brentwood High School.
“Losing to BGA in the finals (last fall) was a bitter pill to swallow,” said CPA head coach Tom Gerlach. “We wanted to test and see where we were (as a team) by playing Brentwood. They went through a lot of the same trials and tribulations we did last season, and they are such a quality program.”
“This is a really good test, especially since our preseason was canceled,” said new Brentwood head coach Maggie McLaughin. “It showed us where we stand as a team and what we need to work on.”
“I am so glad we got to start out with a challenge playing Brentwood,” said CPA junior phenom Caroline Betts. “Brentwood is an amazing team in a big division. We felt like we were an underdog because we are a smaller school.”
CPA started the scoring with a goal placed in the bottom left corner in the 12th minute by Betts to take an early lead 1-0.
“It took a lot of strategizing and changing things up,” said Betts. “With girls as talented as the Brentwood defenders, you cannot do the same thing every time. Sometimes combining with teammates or going one-on-one on the outside and changing it up is a really big thing.”
The Lady Bruins did not answer until the second half when a goal sneaked past the keeper in the 64th minute. Senior Maison Wells had the tally to tie the game at 1.
In the 72nd minute Betts picked up her second goal of the match, sliding it past the Lady Bruins goalie to give the Lady Lions a 2-1 lead.
“She is at 135 goals going into her junior season,” said Coach Gerlach. “Everyone knows what she’s got, but we just want to be able to develop that one-two punch and see if we can find other people (to score).
"She (Betts) would be the first to tell you someone has got to get her the ball. For her to get over 100 goals, there would have to be over 100 assists.”
Brentwood tied it up again in the 74th minute with Wells’ second goal of the game, a bottom right corner shot that resulted in a 2-2 tie in the match.
“Maison Wells has speed,” said Coach McLaughlin. “She is dynamic and creative and is a huge threat for us. We are thrilled to have her back this year.”
The game ended in regulation with a final score of 2-2.
CPA will take on Providence Christian Academy on the road on Thursday.
“They (PCA) have always had a good team,” said Coach Gerlach. “It is going to be hard riding the crest of PCA and Brentwood, but we just want to keep our momentum.”
Brentwood will play Oakland next week.
“I am hoping for us to be a little more in shape,” said Coach McLaughlin. “We have only been able to go contact (in practice) for ten minutes at a time, and a lot of our girls cramped up tonight. Hopefully we will play smoothly and have a little bit more confidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.