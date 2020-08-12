The Williamson County Recreation Center's Splash Parks in Brentwood and Franklin will see modified operating hours through Sept. 6 due to decreased availability of lifeguards and demand with the return of school.
According to a Williamson County Parks and Recreation news release, both splash parks will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
On Labor Day, Sept. 7, all splash parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Brentwood is the newest location for the county's splash parks after it was opened in July with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by city and county officials.
WCPR has special health and safety rules in place as the county is currently still battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A complete list of rules can be found here.
More information about WCPR activities can be found here.
