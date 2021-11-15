The City of Brentwood will host a variety of holiday events beginning on Dec. 4.
Morning with Santa will start the weeklong celebration as Santa will come down from the north pole to the Brentwood Library from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday Dec. 4.
The event will be free, but advance tickets are required.
In addition to an opportunity to hand-deliver Christmas lists to Santa, attendees can enjoy refreshments, face painting, music and three shows by Magician Scott Hurnston who will entertain attendees at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
On Monday, Dec. 6, 23rd Brighten Brentwood: A Winter Holiday of Lights Celebration will take place at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting of the city's Christmas tree in front of the Brentwood Library.
The free event will include a special dedication by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little as well as music, holiday treats and complimentary hot cocoa made possible by the Friends of the Brentwood Library.
Readings of Chris Van Allsburg's holiday classic The Polar Express will return to the Brentwood Library Reading Room at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.
The readings are free events but only 150 tickets are available beginning Nov. 22 in the library's children's department, and the two readings will feature the newest conductor, Steve Burgin.
Burgin is the son of James “Jim” Burgin who died in February after portraying The Conductor for 17 years for the city's annual holiday celebration.
Brentwood's Luminaries will once again light up the city on Saturday, Dec. 11, from dusk until 9 p.m.
The city encourages residents to use non-flammable options such as glow sticks or electronic candles to celebrate, and they have set an inclement weather date for the following night.
The city sets the date, but each Homeowner Association plans the details. Each neighborhood, usually through its Homeowners Association, makes the final decision on luminary postponement.
Brentwood's Historic Ravenswood Mansion will also be illuminated for the holiday season beginning Monday, Dec. 6, offering the perfect backdrop for outdoor photos.
The city has also released some information about traffic management for the events, with the Brentwood Police Department directing traffic into the library's parking lot until 5 p.m. or when it reaches capacity.
Anyone arriving after 5 p.m. will be directed to the Concord Park/Civitan Ball Park parking lot, adjacent to Lipscomb Elementary School.
Due to high traffic volume during this time of day, anyone who parks at Civitan Ball Park will only be allowed to only turn right onto Concord Road when exiting the event.
See the parking map below.
Ravenswood Mansion is located at 1825 Wilson Pike and the John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
