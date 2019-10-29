The Brentwood City Commission met on Monday where they approved the purchase of a new K-9 for the police department and amended regulations governing flood prevention, among other items.
All commissioners were present for the meeting and all items were unanimously approved as part of the Consent Agenda which included the second and final reading of Ordinance 2019-09, which proposed amendments to Chapter 56, Article 2 of the Brentwood Municipal Code relative to the floodway management regulations for the City of Brentwood.
City Manager Kirk Bednar detailed the three major changes to the code in the commission’s Oct. 15 meeting.
Those changes would include an amendment to the current 5-foot maximum wall height for building elevation would increase to 7.5 feet; Existing homes in the floodway will also be allowed to elevate the existing footprint if an engineer can show a no-rise condition; and finally for homes that must be elevated higher than 7 and one-half feet (therefore being required to utilize piers instead of walls with flood vents), a front wall façade with vents may be added along the elevation that faces the street to give the appearance of a solid wall. The sides and rear of the home must still remain only supported by piers. For homes in the floodway, a no-rise certification must also be provided by an engineer before a permit can be issued.
Two resolutions authorizing the approval of updated policies and procedures for both Ravenswood Mansion and the Cool Springs House were also approved in the consent agenda, which changes rental rates and other policies for the popular venues.
A resolution endorsing an application for a fire prevention grant through Dryer Vent Wizard Corporation was also approved as part of the consent agenda.
According to the agenda, the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department was recently invited by Jeff Allen, president of Dryer Vent Wizard of Middle TN, to apply for one of their corporate grants in the amount of $500, grants that are specifically awarded to fund fire prevention efforts in the community.
The money must be used to directly enhance fire prevention and public education efforts which could include the purchase of educational materials, curriculum, or efforts like the Citizens Fire Academy. There is no required match or other obligation on the part of the city.
A resolution endorsing a grant application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Fire Operations and Fire Fighter Safety Grant Program for a vehicle exhaust removal system for the Fire and Rescue Department to be installed at the Safety Center East was approved as part of the consent agenda.
According to the agenda, BFR has received FEMA FIRE ACT grants over the past 15 years, today having received a total of $425,000 in training and equipment funding, with a cost to the city of $40,871.
Congress has authorized $286 million for the Assistance to Fire Fighters grant program for Federal FY 2019.
The staff is requesting authorization to submit a new grant application under the “Fire Operations and Firefighter Safety" category for the purchase of Vehicle Exhaust Removal System for the Safety Center East that opened in 2002.
The exhaust removal system was value engineered and, according to the agenda, has never worked properly and is in need of replacement.
A new system will allow for the removal of diesel and vehicle exhaust in accordance with NFPA 1500 Chapter 9.1.6.
The budget estimate to complete this project is $62,000 with a cost of $6,2000 to the city. This facility modification will enhance employee safety and lower long-term station maintenance costs.
The city will be asking for funding in the FY 2021 Fire and Rescue Department budget to meet the 10% local match should they be successful in the grant application. Notification of acceptance or rejection of the grant should occur in late September 2020.
A request for issuance of a certificate of compliance to Maryland Farms Wine & Spirits, LLC for Retail Sale of Alcoholic Beverages at Maryland Farms Wine & Spirits was passed as part of the consent agenda after a change of ownership for the business.
The approval to purchase Petersen TL-3 Lightning Loader through the Sourcewell Purchasing Cooperative was approved as part of the consent agenda.
This will assist the Public Works Department with tasks such as brush collection and will cost $151,074.58 from the city’s Equipment Replacement Fund.
Two items for the police department were approved as part of the consent agenda.
One was the approval to purchase a new dual purpose K-9 to replace the department’s current K-9 Officer who is nearing retirement. The cost is $13,500 from the city’s Drug Fund. Read more on this item here.
The second item is the approval to accept a recent sealed bid to paint 12 police vehicles for the total cost of $25,807.20 from the BPD Annual Operating Budget.
The Commission was also present with an $80,000 check from the Citizens for Brentwood Green Space. Read more about the donation here.
The City Commission will hold an informational meeting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7 and the next City Commission Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
