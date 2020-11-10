The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Police Department are planning a memorial wall and statue outside of the Brentwood Police Headquarters that is set to open in the spring.
The item was discussed and unanimously approved during Monday night's City Commission meeting and will include a 20-foot long outdoor granite memorial wall near the employee entrance of the building as well as a 32" high by 32" wide by 5' long custom bronze lion statue.
According to BPD Police Chief Jeff Hughes, the wall will honor both fallen officers and those who have served the city for more than 20 years, while the lion is a nod to the lion sculptures at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.
The memorial wall will be engraved with BPD's motto, "Loyalty Above All Else Except Honor," and will include the name of the first officer lost to the department, Destin Legieza, who was killed earlier this year.
“The wall will be a visual symbol that any day we could lose one of our own,” Chief Hughes said in a news release. “Officer Legieza was only 30 years old; way too young to be taken. The wall will serve as a reminder that life is precious and law enforcement can be a dangerous career."
The sculpture will be commissioned by Cookeville-based artist Cindy Billingsley, who has previously done work for the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, and will feature a lion with an American flag draped over its back and a police cap between its front paws.
The cost of the sculpture is budgeted at $45,000 and includes molds and casting and artist costs of labor, materials, and installation, which was approved by the commission essentially as a loan so that the sculpture can begin to be created in time for the building's opening in the spring.
According to the city and Hughes, the intent is to raise money through private donations to cover the cost of the sculpture, something that every commissioner put their faith and vote in on Monday night.
The city will cover the costs of the memorial wall, with the total cost of the project coming in at $44,970.
Any individual, group or business interested in donating to help fund the Brentwood Police Department memorial sculpture can do so by way of check, cash or online donations, and more details can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.