Update (June 9, 2021, 2:30 p.m.): The Nashville Fire Department issued an update on the investigation into the large structure fire that displaced residents of 18 units of the Brentwood Oaks Apartment complex on May 24.
While the apartment complex is called Brentwood Oaks, it is within the Nashville city limits in Davidson County.
According to an NFD news release, the fire destroyed building five of the complex, but the cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined, due to investigators being unable to identify all of the components that led to the blaze.
"Due to the damage done by the fire, the investigators are unable to also determine if the fire suppression system activated properly or if it was impacted by the fire," the news release reads.
NFD urges citizens to take efforts to prevent fires at home ahead of time including having working smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and a plan in case of an emergency.
Original Story (May 24, 2021, 11 p.m.):
The Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a Brentwood-area apartment complex on Monday night that heavily damaged or destroyed more than a dozen apartments.
According to an NFD social media post, crews were dispatched to the fire at Brentwood Oaks Apartments located on at 420 Brentwood Oaks Drive in Davidson County.
The apartment complex is not located in the city of Brentwood.
NFD reported that residents of at least 18 units have been impacted by the blaze, but no injuries have been reported as of 10 p.m.
“Our personnel have taken a defensive stance to this fire because the structure has become unstable,” one NFD Twitter post reads.
The displaced residents have been connected with members of the Red Cross, and no further information about the fire is available.
