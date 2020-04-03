A residential project long planned for South Davidson County near Brentwood is moving forward, with the development team now seeking an amendment to the specific plan in place for the property.
Brentwood-based Mt. View LLC is seeking a rezoning of the 6.5-acre site on Stone Brook Drive, a move that would allow the company to develop a seven-story apartment building with195 units. In May 2015, the Post reported the company was planning a building with 140 units.
To be called Brentwood Skyline, the building would sit near the T-intersection of Stone Brook and Fox Ridge drives, just east of Interstate 65 and within Davidson County (see the general site here courtesy of Google Maps). Brentwood Skyline would offer a two-level garage, a clubhouse and pool, and visitor parking.
Mt. View has enlisted Brentwood-based Lukens Engineering Consultants, led by Jim Lukens, to assist with the amendment to the specific plan zoning. A May 14 Metro Planning Commission meeting is slated.
Saeed Sassan, Mt. View's managing partner, had used Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton Architecture and Design as his architect in 2015. Sassan, who owns 101 Construction Co., could not be reached for comment. Tuck-Hinton is not currently involved in the project.
Of note, Sassan in 2009 considered for the site two 15- to 16-story buildings, each with 70 luxury condominiums.
The site is located across Stone Brook from a site Brentwood-based GBT Realty Corp. once targeted for a mixed-use project. The property sits within Metro Councilman Robert Swope’s District 4.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
