Brentwood attorney Connie Reguli was sentenced to probation and jail on Friday following her conviction earlier this year in a Williamson County court for a 2018 case that saw a missing child recovered from her home.
Reguli was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 30 days in the Williamson County Jail for her two felony convictions. She also received 11 months and 29 days of a suspended sentence after 30 days served for the misdemeanor charge, all of which will run concurrently.
Reguli remains on bond and will have a motions hearing in August for a new trial that she is seeking, as she previously told the Home Page that she will appeal her conviction.
As previously reported, Reguli was convicted in April of custodial interference and two counts of accessory after the fact, one for harboring and one for aiding a wanted mother and daughter in 2018 which led authorities to Reguli's Brentwood home.
Reguli was serving as the attorney for that mother, Wendy Hancock, who also attended the sentencing hearing as a supporter of Reguli, and who herself was convicted of custodial interference and sentenced to two years of probation.
Reguli’s conviction led to the suspension of her law license, and she was also a candidate for Williamson County Juvenile Court Judge before losing in the May primary.
Reguli has long rallied against the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, alleging corruption within DCS across Tennessee and the nation.
Reguli's Friday afternoon sentencing hearing was attended by several people tied to the case, including Hancock and various supporters of Reguli, some of whom testified on her behalf.
According to the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee, Reguli has practiced law since 1994 and has faced numerous professional challenges and disciplinary actions, including censures and suspensions. Those include several 2012 misconduct complaints involving restitution payments to clients and false claims about Reguli's professional certifications.
