Brentwood Fire and Rescue recently recognized three of their firefighters including naming BFR Administrative Assistant Robin Forte as the 2021 Firefighter of the Year.
Forte was recognized for her role in which she was thanked for her team work, dedication, patience, professionalism, courtesy and communications skills, which were especially vital and uniquely tested during 2020 with the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the past year, Ms. Robin’s selfless dedication to BFR contributed greatly to the organization’s success,” BFR Chief Brian Goss said in an email. “She proved to be an invaluable asset, and her tireless efforts were dedicated to the improvement of the community, the department and to herself. For her selfless service and strong work ethic, Ms. Robin Forte has been selected as Brentwood Fire and Rescue’s 2021 Firefighter of the Year.”
BFR Engineer/Paramedic Paul Stine was recognized with the Civic Award, which recognizes members who have performed a civic service and through their efforts-assisted, educated or provided financial relief for a worthy cause.
BFR recognized Stine for his dedication to serving as a camp counselor at Vanderbilt’s Camp Hope, a nonprofit organization that offers a free week of fun and activities to pediatric burn survivors.
“The camp has been in existence for almost 30 years and is funded by private donations from the community,” Chief Goss said. “While at the camp, children and teenagers engage in activities that include swimming, arts and crafts, zip lining, nature hikes and kick ball. They also learn about fire safety, complete the Firefighter Challenge and engage with emergency workers on Family Safety Day. Engineer Stine has volunteered at similar camps for over 10 years, in both California and Tennessee. His service to the public far exceeds his duty as a firefighter.
"For his tireless efforts and contributions to a worthy cause, we are honored to present Engineer Paul Stine with the Civic Award.”
Lastly, BFR awarded Engineer/Paramedic Jason Pierce the Medal of Merit which recognizes the special diligence and initiative in the performance of duty and extended conduct that reflects the utmost credit to the individual and enhances the progression of the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department.
Specifically, Pierce was recognized for his efforts to continue the county’s emergency communications system that was adopted two years ago and led by a now retired BFR firefighter.
“Engineer Jason Pierce has stepped into the role of overseeing the radio/communications program for BFR," Goss said. "While the radio system is fairly new, he continues to work tirelessly to ensure the radios and headsets in the apparatus work efficiently and effectively. He has made great sacrifices, both on duty and off, representing the City of Brentwood as a member of the Williamson County Fire/EMS User Advisory Group.
“He has conducted training not only within the department, but also across several departments within the city and county. Engineer Pierce received a Letter of Commendation from Jay Bonson, the Williamson County Fire Coordinator. This was in recognition of the hours he donated to assist their agency with radio communications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.