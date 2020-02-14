The Brentwood Ball Club is hosting a Special Needs Baseball program with sign ups starting on Feb. 23.
The program is open to boys and girls aged 4 to 18 and will have no registration or participation costs.
The group will also host their first planning session around Feb. 23 with the first game planned for Apr 4. Additional games are scheduled for April 11, 18, 25 and May 2 with a makeup date of May 9.
Anyone interested in signing up a player should send an email to brentwoodballclub@gmail.com and include “SPECIAL” in the subject line.
Anyone with questions, including anyone interested in becoming a sponsor, can also send an email to the above address or by calling Carrie Carter at 615-804-5014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.