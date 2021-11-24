Brentwood Baptist Church will host a variety of Christmas events throughout December.
Through The Christmas Project, the church is providing food boxes and fuel bags for families and individuals experiencing food insecurity as the Christmas season approaches. This Christmas Project service opportunity will culminate on on Dec. 5.
"A Brentwood Christmas" will kick off the holiday celebrations on Dec. 5 from 5–7:30 p.m. with an outdoor, family-friendly experience featuring three different walkable elements: Christmas Towne, Journey Through Bethlehem, and The Christmas Project.
Christmas Towne will feature food trucks, fire pits with s’mores, crafts for children, hot chocolate, carnival games and more.
Journey Through Bethlehem will see attendees guided through the story of Jesus’ birth and have their hearts prepared for the true meaning of Christmas followed by The Christmas Project where the community is invited to help pack food boxes for those in need.
On Dec. 11–12, Gloria: A Brentwood Baptist Christmas Concert will take place with a 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. services.
The annual holiday concert will feature the Brentwood Baptist choir and orchestra as they ring in the holidays with all our favorite Christmas hymns and songs of the season.
“We’re so excited to be able to celebrate the holidays together as a church and a community again this year," Worship Minister Travis Cottrell said in a news release. "We all need a big dose of awe, wonder, and hope, and Jesus brings all of those things. So, we’re going to make much of Jesus and His birth through our time together this Christmas season. We also can’t wait to have BeBe Winans join us as our special guest at the Christmas concert. It’ll be a time to remember.”
On Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve services will take place at noon with a special communion service in Baskin Chapel, and again at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. with candlelight services in the church’s worship center.
