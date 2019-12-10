Brentwood Baptist Church will host dozens of volunteers on Dec. 13 to pack boxes of food for the Christmas Food Project.
Volunteers will gather at 6 p.m. at Hudson Hall on the Brentwood Campus.
The Christmas Food Project is a part of a larger initiative to end food insecurity in Middle Tennessee.
According to a news release, one in five children in the state of Tennessee struggles with hunger, with many children getting their only meals at school.
Each box will include two weeks worth of meals along with coloring books, a Bible and more.
Volunteers of all ages are welcomed to help with the Christmas Food Project event which will also include snacks for volunteers.
“Christmas Food Project is an opportunity for parents and grandparents to teach their children how to exercise God’s love by providing food for those in need. The food items we place into boxes ensure that families will have a better Christmas season and give them a taste of the hope of Christ,” longtime Brentwood Baptist member and volunteer Dave McDole said in the news release.
Donors are welcomed to assist the program with the purchase of a food box for $50 from ChristmasTN.com.
Anyone can join in packing the food boxes by registering at BrentwoodBaptist.com/givefood.
Proceeds for the Christmas Food Project will also go towards the church’s partner, Living Hope, in Cape Town, South Africa, which provides nourishment to hundreds of men, women, and children on a weekly basis as well as emergency food pantries after disasters as well as life skills and job training.
To learn more about Brentwood Baptist and each of its regional campuses, please visit BrentwoodBaptist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.