The Brentwood Bruins baseball team (4-0, 1-0) powered their way to victory over the Centennial Cougars (0-4,0-1) with timely hits and solid pitching to win their first district game of the season, 4-1.
“I think this win can be a big confidence boost for our kids,” said Brentwood head coach Bill Moore. “Anytime you get a win in this district, it is to be celebrated.”
“It definitely gives us good momentum going into the (district) season,” said Brentwood right fielder Connor Bartley. “It was a big win against good competition. I’m excited to see what is next.”
“I am proud of our kids the way they competed,” said Centennial head coach Rob Baughman. “We have been struggling so far this year, but our pitchers did a really good job. We made it a game.”
Centennial had a runner on in the top of the first, but a pickoff and strikeouts hampered the Cougars chances to score in the inning.
Brentwood got the fireworks started in the bottom of the first with a solo home run by center fielder Andrew Billington and a RBI single by pitcher Brooks McDonnough to give the Bruins an early 2-0 lead.
“Our offense has definitely put in some good at-bats,” said Connor Bartley. “Andy had a good hit to start us off. Big at-bats like that carry over into the defense and throughout the game.”
In the second inning, strikeouts hampered Brentwood and Centennial from collecting momentum to keep the score at 2-0 Brentwood.
An error by Brentwood and sac bunt by Centennial gave the Cougars a spark in the top of the third, but a double play turned by the Bruins defense held the lead for Brentwood at 2-0.
The Cougars starter Ryan Connally recorded a one- two- three inning in the bottom of the third as the Bruins failed to add to their lead, 2-0.
In the top of the fourth inning, Centennial got on the board with a RBI double from third baseman Jack Scully to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.
“He is seeing the ball well when it is hit opposite field,” said Coach Baughman.
The Bruins drew two walks in the bottom of the fourth inning, but could not capitalize as the score stayed 2-1 Brentwood.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Cougars picked up a stolen base and single from left fielder Peyton Conley, but could not manufacture a game tying hit as the Bruins held on to the lead, 2-1.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Bruins right fielder Connor Bartley extended the Brentwood lead to 4-1 on a two run triple to give Brentwood’s offense a jolt in the late innings.
“Bartlett had a huge hit for us,” said Coach Moore. “You’ve got have some of those to win games.”
Brentwood reliever Jack Morris pitched the sixth inning. Shortstop Matthew Coggin collected a double play on a lineout and caught a pop fly to end the inning 4-1.
Centennial reliever Ben Brown recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the six inning. A caught stealing on a throw by catcher Jason Bennett to second base held the Bruins of