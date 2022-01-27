Brentwood-based Andrews Transportation Group broke ground on its new Cadillac dealership location in Mt. Juliet this morning.
The new location will be first Cadillac dealership in Tennessee to focus on the company's battery-powered electric vehicles in addition to their conventional gas-powered vehicles.
The regional expansion was announced last year at Andrew's Transportation's ribbon cutting ceremony for its expanded facility in Brentwood.
“We are excited to announce this expansion project and are looking forward to serving the residents of Mt. Juliet," Andrews Transportation Group President and CEO Nelson Andrews, who also serves as a Brentwood City Commissioner, said in a news release. "Our team’s hard work and success has made it possible for us to have this opportunity to grow the Cadillac brand in Middle Tennessee.”
The new dealership is expected to open this fall and employee 35 people, and will feature a showroom, service and parts department and car wash.
“The Mt. Juliet community is growing at such a fast pace," Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said. "We are thrilled for Nelson and his team to bring Andrews Cadillac to our community, and we anticipate great things to come."
