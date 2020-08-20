The RiverGate Mall-area property home to Hallmark Mitsubishi has sold to a major regional auto dealership company for $3.9 million.
An entity affiliate with Brentwood-based Carlock Automotive now owns the 6.42-acre property, which is located at 2431 Gallatin Pike N. The seller was Hallmark Madison LLC. Seemingly, a previous entity acquired the property in 1989 for $563,800, according to Metro records.
Founded in 1967, Carlock Automotive owns Brentwood’s Carlock Motorcars, which sells luxury cars Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Lotus, Maserati and Rolls Royce.
In addition to Mitsubishis, Hallmark Automotive Group sells Volkswagen vehicles.
Jackson, Tennessee-based Clay Carlock oversees Carlock Automotive, which operates eight dealerships in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. The company website notes Carlock Automotive sells 16 different brands, including BMW, Dodge, Ford and Nissan (in addition to the aforementioned luxury brands).
Carlock officials could not be reached for comment.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
