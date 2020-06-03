In response to COVID-19 concerns, Brentwood-based GBT Realty has announced “comprehensive health and safety features” for its future Class A office tower ONE22ONE.
According to a release, the building (pictured) — now under construction downtown — will include:
• Ventilation systems designed to meet the Center for Disease Control and The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers’ recommendations addressing infectious aerosols.
• HVAC designed to allow each office floor to operate independently from other floors so there is no sharing of air supply or return air between floors or tenants.
• Thermal scanning in the lobby to identify individuals with excessive temperatures entering the building.
• UV lights installed at discharge of cooling coils to reduce microbial growth in all common areas.
• Near touchless building access to minimize cross contamination.
“Corporate offices will continue to play an imperative role in successful business operations,” George Tomlin, GBT Realty president and CEO, said in the release. “Direct collaboration and personal connectivity with peers cannot be replicated in an online environment. To maintain that dynamic, any companies that are considering leasing new office space or are renewing their lease in existing buildings over the next few years, should consider relocating to a building with advanced health and safety features.”
Now under construction at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Broadway downtown, ONE22ONE is expected to open in 2022. Read more about the project here.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
