Icon Clinical Research officials Tuesday announced the company will expand its Brentwood research operations with the creation of 85 jobs over the next five years.
According to a release, Icon (stylized as “ICON”) is adding research managers, product managers and research coordinators for contracts within the oncology, cardiovascular and CNS spaces. In addition to hiring, ICON — which bills itself as a provider of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices — will invest in available office space and software and research equipment.
The release does not note the expected dollar amount or economic impact of the investment. In addition, it is not clear if the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will provide incentives.
“ICON is pleased to announce the addition of 85 high-quality jobs to our operations in Brentwood,” David Cahill, Icon clinical research vice president, facilities, said in the release. “We applaud the State of Tennessee’s continued support of Greater Nashville as a global hub for clinical and medical research.”
Based in Dublin, Ireland, and founded in 1990, Icon Clinical Research is home to 369 employees in Tennessee and more than 15,250 employees worldwide.
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
