Brentwood-based divvyDOSE, a part of leading pharmacy care services organization OptumRx and one of the Optum companies of UnitedHealth Group, will host a virtual job fair Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill more than 100 combined pharmacy technician and customer support positions.
The new positions will support the needs of a growing member and client base, enabling divvyDOSE to continue delivering health care experiences to the consumers it serves. The positions will be based at divvyDOSE located at 8 Cadillac Drive in Brentwood.
Interested candidates are encouraged to register online to learn more about the openings before the job fair.
divvyDOSE says it helps patients with chronic illness get their medicines delivered in pre-sorted packages. A full-service pharmacy, the company says it is focused on serving individuals with chronic conditions and complex medication regimens with multi-dose packaging solutions.
Through the work of its doctors, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and support staff, divvyDOSE says it helps consumers and members adhere to their medications as prescribed, which is says leads to better health outcomes and lower health care costs. divvyDOSE is part of OptumRx, UnitedHealth Group’s freestanding pharmacy care services business serving more than 59 million Americans.
