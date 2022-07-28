Brentwood-based managed telecom services company C Spire has named veteran employee Allen McIntosh managing director for Tennessee.
In addition, and according to a release, Derek Usner and Risher Robertson will serve as commercial sales directors.
The three positions are new to the company.
McIntosh, who has more than 20 years of telecommunications industry experience, previously served as senior vice president and general manager of C Spire Business. He joined the company in 2003 as a manager of voice and data operations.
Prior to C Spire, McIntosh was a voice engineer at AT&T Wireless. He was also a project manager at MCI and began his career as a project manager at WorldCom.
McIntosh, whose work focuses on network design, cloud solutions and wireless, received a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from Mississippi State University.
Usner, who has more than 15 years of telecommunications experience, joined C Spire in 2019. He previously served as manager of commercial sales for PODS for Business.
Usner began his career as a sales supervisor for Verizon in 2007 and handles managed IT, cloud solutions, wireless and connectivity.
Robertson joined C Spire in 2010 as an account sales representative. He was named a market manager of wireless in 2012 and was previously a major account manager for central Mississippi for C Spire.
Robertson, whose work focuses on wireless, network design and cloud solutions, received a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from the University of Southern Mississippi.
C Spire opened its Maryland Farms office in 2020 and has grown to nearly 50 employees. The office, part of C Spire Business, offers services related to internet, VoIP, network design, cloud solutions and specialized IT needs.
“We have established a dynamic team to lead our growth in the market, which offers great opportunity to deliver world-class, customer-inspired technology across Tennessee,” Terrell Knight, vice president of commercial sales for C Spire Business, said in the release. “Allen and his team have the vision, experience and expertise to help businesses operate more efficiently in one of the hottest markets in the U.S.”
Earlier this year, C Spire became the technology partner of the Nashville Soccer Club, and opened the C Spire Captain’s Club at GEODIS Park.
