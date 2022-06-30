The Nashville United Soccer Academy (NUSA) U-19 boys team qualified for the 2022 US Youth Soccer National Championships on Wednesday at the regional tournament hosted at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.
In doing so, NUSA became the first-ever boys team from Middle Tennessee to qualify for the USYS National Championships.
The 2022 edition of the tournament will take place July 19-24 in Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Field House with teams both boys and girls teams representing age groups from U-13 up through U-19.
NUSA is one of the top youth soccer programs in the area, having produced several Division I athletes. Most recently, former NUSA member Scott Cheevers, currently on the Nashville SC Academy team, became the first Nashville player to be called up to the U-15 US Youth National Team.
NUSA is based in Brentwood, where it has pre-academy, lower academy, upper academy, and player development programs. There are also satellite programs in Spring Hill, Antioch, and Donelson.
