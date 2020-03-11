The Brentwood Beer Board met on Monday where it heard a violation hearing for Brick’s Cafe and Bistro and issued a symbolic warning to the restaurant.
Susan Stewart, a partner in the restaurant, represented the businesses that was originally found in violation after a sting operation by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission found that the restaurant sold liquor to an underage informant on Aug. 8, 2019.
In addition to the underage sale, the server also had an expired server permit, and although Brick’s chose not to contest the violation, Stewart said that the server was within a 3-day grace period to update the permit.
While the City of Brentwood does not regulate liquor violations, the Aug. 8 violation took place while the business was already under a suspension by the TABC.
According to the online agenda, Brick's has had two previous violations on Feb. 27, 2018, which resulted in a 7-day suspension, while the second violation occurred on April 4, 2019, and resulted in a 30-day suspension.
Both of those incidents were reported after undercover stings by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
And while the nearly hour-long meeting resulted in no new penalty by the Beer Board, Mayor Rhea Little did propose a motion that Brick’s serve the penalty that the restaurant already served for their violation by the ABC board, effectively serving as a symbolic warning.
That motion was approved unanimously among a call for a “culture change” at Brick’s Cafe and Bistro by the Board.
