The Brentwood Beer Board met on Tuesday night prior to the City Commission meeting where they voted to hold a hearing after multiple violations by Brick’s Cafe and approved the transfer of a beer permit for Chili's to their corporate parent company.
The Beer Board unanimously approved to hold a hearing in March on multiple violations by Brick’s Cafe and Bistro on Franklin Road.
Brick’s Cafe allegedly sold liquor to an underage informant with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Aug. 8.
The restaurant also violated beer laws in February of 2018 and April of 2019.
While beer violations are handled by the city, liquor and wine violations are handled by the state.
The Commissioners, who serve on the Beer Board, all agreed to bring the owners and operators in front of the board, citing the continued violations and the seriousness of the matter as summed up by Commissioner Mark Gorman.
“I’m leaning towards we probably need to have them in,” Gorman said. “And the reasoning is this is very similar to a third violation and it’s a very serious violation as well because while they had their beer permit suspended they went ahead an served to an underage [person,] and so I just think it’s our responsibility that we need to have them in front of us again.”
No official date has been set for the next Beer Board meeting, but the Commissioners requested to hold the hearing on the same day as the first City Commission meeting in March which is Monday, March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.