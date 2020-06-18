Former Brentwood High School student Jackson McNabb had been prepping for days for his first ever organized rally: a Black Lives Matter demonstration that had been scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Friday along Brentwood Place.
Tragically, however, Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza was involved in a fatal car accident early Friday morning towards the end of his shift. A candlelight vigil will be held for the officer at Brentwood City Hall at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19.
With the Brentwood community grieving the loss of Legieza, McNabb postponed the demonstration to Friday, June 26.
“We had the first ever death of a policeman in Brentwood while he was in the line of duty, and that really shook the community and the police department,” McNabb said.
“I've been very privileged to work directly with the police department to try to plan [this protest], and the last thing we want is [for] the protest to really hurt the police when they've already been hurting.”
A News 2 reporter asked McNabb if he thought Black Lives Matter “has to be anti-police,” to which McNabb answered “no.”
“I have a problem with the phrase ‘anti-police’... I think ‘anti-policing’ is more appropriate,” McNabb said.
“When people respond to the Black Lives Matter movement with calls of 'all lives matter' and 'blue lives matter,' obviously out of context they're not wrong. All lives do matter, and that's why we decided to postpone the rally. I think they kind of forget that all lives will matter when minority lives matter.”
The Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brentwood is now scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m. along Brentwood Place between U.S. 31 and Centerview Drive.
