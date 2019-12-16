The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will hold the final blood drive of the year on Friday at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
The blood drive will take place in meeting room A from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is facilitated by the American Red Cross.
The city hosted the 6th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive competition in August, and has returned to help with much needed emergency blood supplies that often needed most during the winter.
According to a news release, busy schedules and inclement weather often mean fewer blood donations. But the need for blood is constant.
“Due to the emergency need of blood over the holidays, the American Red Cross asked us to step up and help again,” said Brentwood Police Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh. “We hope the community will come out and support those in need this Friday,” Brentwood Police Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh said in the new release.
In addition to helping save lives and supporting local first responders, those who donate for the 2019 Holiday Battle of the Badges will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.
Anyone is welcome to walk in or make an appointment in advance by contacting the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and using sponsor code: brentwoodbattleofthebadges or contact Sara Smyly at ssmyly@blharbert.com or Brentwood Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief David Windrow at david.windrow@brentwoodtn.gov.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
For more information about donating blood visit redcross.org.
