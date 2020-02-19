The Brentwood Bruins (21-6, 14-2) boys basketball team edged out a win against the Independence Eagles (9-14, 5-10) 51-49 on Senior Night at Brentwood High School to take the first seed in the district playoffs.
“I am proud of them. They are fun to coach,” said Independence head coach Doug Keil. “I am disappointed in the outcome and thought we did not play to what we are capable of, but I am proud of the way they fought.”
“To win the regular season championship is something we are very proud of,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “Give Independence a lot of credit. They played hard, made some plays and played to the end.”
In the first quarter, Independence held a slight lead over Brentwood 12-10, thanks to the contributions of seniors Hrishi Salitri and Noah Crook from behind the arc.
Brentwood battled back in the second quarter with the dynamic duo of junior John Windley from three point range and the post play of senior Evan Drennan, helping Brentwood grab the lead 24-19.
The Bruins stretched their lead in the third quarter as Windley and Drennan continued their sharp shooting, 35-26.
Brentwood maintained a 12 point lead until around the four minute mark in the fourth quarter. Independence cut the lead to seven with a little over three minutes to play.
With 2:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were down only six points as Brentwood’s Drennan sunk clutch free throws to help the Bruins keep the lead 46-40. Independence kept fighting back, cutting the Brentwood lead to five with 50 seconds remaining.
The lead shrunk to three for the Bruins with 25 seconds remaining. Drennan continued to nail it down at the free throw line to give Brentwood a 49-47 lead at the sixteen second mark. Senior Drennan continued to shine at the charity stripe to extend the Bruins lead 51-47.
Independence senior Matt St. Charles hit a two point shot in the closing second to cut the lead to 51-49. Independence would fall short of the comeback as time expired. Brentwood survived 51-49.
Brentwood senior Drennan led all scorers with 17 points.
“Evan has worked hard night after night. He has made himself a tremendous player,” said Coach Shirley. “I believe he is the best post player in the district. I know I am putting a target on his back. That is okay, because he has earned it.”
Windley also scored double figures with 11.
Salitri lead the Eagles with 14 points.
“He has been a leader for us all year,” said Coach Keil. “He decided to put it upon himself to attack tonight and did a great job.”
The Eagles had seniors Noah Crook with 11 points and Matt St. Charles with 10.
Independence will host a play-in game on Thursday against Spring Hill to determine who will face Brentwood at Brentwood High School on Friday night.
