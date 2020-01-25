Aaaaand exhale.
In what's sure to be one of the wildest basketball games in Middle Tennessee preps for the 2019-20 season, the Brentwood Bruins got into a good-old-fashioned slugfest against hosting Dickson County Friday night to see who would, for now, be the top dog in 11-AAA.
It'd be Brentwood, though, who would weather the Cougars storm and come out with a 70-67 victory in three pulse-pounding overtimes. The Bruins have won eight straight.
This win will be one of those hair-raising contests Bruins fans who made the trek out to the Cougars' place will be talking about for a long, long time.
"I've been in a couple of those before, but this has to go down as one of the most exciting basketball games, especially in the five years I've been here," Bruins head coach Greg Shirley said after the win. "The district's so tough. I'm just proud that we made one more play than they did."
The players agreed.
"This is, hands down, the most fun basketball game that I've ever played in in my life," Bruins forward Evan Drennan said. "It was incredible; the atmosphere was amazing."
"It kind of felt like a playoff environment," Bruin guard Griffin Burke said. "Craziest game of my life."
Both teams came in with a perfect 8-0 district record, and both teams would leave worn complete out by the game that lasted roughly two-and-a-half hours.
With Dickson Co.'s gymnasium giving any notably rowdy crowd in the state a run for its money, no one knew what kind of craziness would be in store for tipoff.
Enter Jake Brock.
The starter rattled off 12 straight points to open the game and stun the Cougars crowd.
"We'd been preparing a lot for this game, and I just got hot," Burke said of his start. "My teammates just got the ball to me. ... I'm really proud of all my teammates, just great overtime, gutted it out, it's awesome."
It would be 12-2 Bruins halfway through the first quarter, but a medical emergency in the Brentwood crowd would stop the game for roughly 20 minutes.
Both teams had to go into warm-up mode once again as the situation settled. The person in question appeared to be okay as paramedics arrived.
After the pause, Dickson Co. rushed back into the contest, but Brentwood would still lead 21-10 after the first.
The Cougars grabbed the momentum going into the second, and both teams jockeyed back and forth until half. The Bruins lead 28-25 at the break.
In the third, the scoring was low until the Bruins broke the tension with a late run and 41-30 advantage.
The fourth quarter was a running theme: the Bruins would start to pull away, only to have the Cougars get a steal here or big bucket there to inch closer and closer as time dwindled.
As we approached the waning seconds, the Bruins clung to a 55-53 lead when Dickson Co. sunk a buzzer three for the supposed victory.
As Cougars fans rushed the court and the Bruins looked to have just taken a heartbreaker of a finish, the Brentwood staff looked poised and some folks in the Brentwood contingent held up "two" on their fingers, indicating the Dickson Co. shot only counted for a regular bucket, rather than a game-winning trey.
They'd indeed be right, as the court was cleared and the game would get tied up at 55 for extra basketball.
"I thought we had lost the game," Burke said. "Obviously, big shot, even if it's a two or three...they had big momentum. The crowd was going crazy. But we knew we had to stick to our game plan and stick to what we were doing."
The first overtime saw even more of that give-and-take that kept the Bruins and Cougars on their feet and a 61 tie.
"Coach Shirley did a great adjustment, especially going in two-three zone starting in overtime," Burke said of what helped settle the Bruins. "And that was really big for us; we helped slow them down. Dickson is usually a very fast-paced offense."
Standout Bruin John Windley wound up fouling out in this OT period, putting Brentwood at a disadvantage going forward.
"John is definitely a very key player for our team, obviously," Burke added about losing Windley in the first OT. "When one player goes down, everybody else got to step up. It's a team thing. We knew we were going to go out there and win it."
It'd be a low-scoring next stanza, with both teams doing just enough to get three points a piece and a 64 all tie.
In the third overtime, Brentwood would use good defense and steadiness from the charity stripe to go ahead 68-64 with about half a minute to go. But, as was customary in this game, Dickson Co. banked a trey to get within a point, 68-67.
More calm FTs would ice the game, with early first quarter hero Brock sinking the last shot that would get Brentwood to 70, the magic number for the night.
"I can't believe it; it's finally over, honestly," Burke said with a smile of what went through his mind at final horn. "After three overtimes, you're thinking, 'Man, it's about time we got it.'"
Brock, No. 20 for Brentwood, would leave the game with 20 points scored, the top for the team. Drennan had 13, while Burke chipped in with 11. Windley had 9.
"We've got four or five guys that shoot the basketball extremely well," Shirley said. "[Brock] sure did [step up for us.] He got us off to a great start. He came from the football field, and he's really stepped up and really been a huge part of our starting five."
Jaden Davis had 17 for the Cougars, and Cade Purvine had 13.
Windley is the only returning Bruin from 2018-19's state tournament team, making this 2019-20 Bruins squad relatively new to the gauntlet of district 11-AAA.
Shirley name checks classic Brentwood rivalry games like the ones against Franklin and Ravenwood as rowdy environments where this team can grow, and cites this as another.
"Those guys are getting experience every day," Shirley said. "They're learning while they go, but the experience is definitely coming within the season."
Burke says those rivalry games definitely come in handy when they enter an atmosphere and situation like the one they found themselves in at Dickson Co.
"We're used to it," he said. "We embrace it and keep playing our game and stay focused."
In a game like Friday's, composure is key. The crowd was intense, the pace was jaw-breaking and the stakes were high. Shirley commended his Bruins for how they responded when it came time to get out of Dodge with the win.
"The thing I'm excited about, they were telling each other that," the coach said of who was composing the sideline when it was crunch time. "That's the sign, to me, of a good team, when they take ownership. They were talking to each other, they were encouraging each other."
The Bruins are now 9-0 in the district and are in the driver's seat for a top seed in the 11-AAA tournament to start here in a few weeks.
"Now we've beaten everybody in the district, so I think we've made our point," Drennan said. "People respect Brentwood now, so it just means a lot to be on top."
"We're a young team," Brock added. "We just keep making free throws at the end, and keep taking care of the ball. It's a big part of what we do and our program."
Shirley attests the team's success to a core team factor.
"They genuinely love each other, they care about each other," Shirley said of this Bruins team. "We call it a second family. It's a seriously tight second family."
Brentwood hosts Spring Hill Tuesday heading into a four-game stretch at BHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.