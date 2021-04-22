Two weeks after Myles Thrash's departure for Battle Ground Academy, the Brentwood High School basketball world is seeing another big shift.
Six-year Bruins boys basketball coach Greg Shirley is stepping away from the role, the school announced on Thursday.
Shirley says he will resign for family reasons and adds he'll still be teaching at the school.
"I have decided to step down as the basketball coach at Brentwood High School," Shirley said in a statement. "I love Brentwood High School, and I am very proud of the success in the basketball program over the last six years.
"This includes two lifetime memories of competing in the state tournament, and an overall record of 132-57. All six seasons the team finished with at least a second seed for the district tournament in a very competitive district."
Shirley's 2019 final-four appearance with Brentwood was a definite highlight. The team nearly reached the AAA finals but fell in a nail-biter to eventual NBA Draft lottery pick James Wiseman and Memphis East.
He won his 300th game as a coach in January 2020.
"I have been able to work with an amazing administration and a group of coaches that I have the utmost respect for," Shirley continued. "I am proud of the players that have represented themselves on the floor and in the classroom. Young men that have given their all to continue the Bruin basketball tradition. I consider members of the media as lifetime friends, and I will miss competing against the outstanding coaches in the district. Brentwood is a special place, and I have been blessed to have had this opportunity.
"I have decided to step down from coaching at Brentwood for family reasons. I will always consider myself a coach, so I am not saying that I am retiring from coaching. I could see myself coaching again if it is the right situation for my family. I have amazing students at Brentwood, and I plan on continuing to teach at Brentwood.”
Brentwood athletic director Joe Blair thanked Shirley for his time at the helm of the Bruins.
"We have been very fortunate to have Greg Shirley coach our boys basketball team for the past 6 years," Blair said. "He’s done a tremendous job on and off the court leading our program and helping our boys grow. Following a coach like Dennis King is no easy task, but Greg handled the challenge and then some amassing over 130 wins and multiple state tournament appearances, including a Final Four.
"I’m grateful not only for his job as our basketball coach and math teacher, but also for his friendship and high character that he consistently displayed. I wish him and his family nothing but the very best going forward."
Last season, the senior-heavy Brentwood went 19-6 and 11-3 in the district. The team made it to the region tournament. In the fall, they'll return Jake Brock and Daniel Cochran.
Commented