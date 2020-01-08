The Brentwood Bruins boys’ basketball team defeated the Nolensville Knights 57-43, giving coach Greg Shirley his 100th career win at Brentwood Tuesday night.
“Honestly, this milestone means I am old,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “It is not about me. I was blessed to come to an amazing school academically and athletically. Coach [Dennis] King established one of the top programs, not just state-wide, but nationally.”
“They are a really good team and well coached,” said Nolensville head coach John Stigall. “They played hard. I thought we did a good job of hanging around.We had shots that did not go in for us, and they did a great job getting us out of what we wanted to do.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood mixed jumpers and threes to take an early lead 16-9.
The Bruins continued to sizzle from the three-point line to hold a seven- point lead at halftime 29-22.
Brentwood senior Evan Drennan pounded the ball down low to push their lead to 45-34 in the third quarter.
Drennan hosted a party in the paint down low and junior guard John Windley caught fire from the 3-point line to secure the win for Brentwood 57-43.
Windley and Drennan tied in scoring for the Bruins with 17 points each.
“We just saw our advantages and knew we could exploit the mismatches,” said Drennan. “We took advantage of what we had and were aggressive.”
“That is close to what both are averaging,” said Coach Shirley. “John played a ton in our state tournament run. Evan got quality minutes last year. Both have been on the big stage and provide leadership for our team.”
Drennan is one of only two seniors on this Bruins team.
“I try to keep encouraging my teammates,” said Drennan. “A lot of them are younger than me, so I do what I can to lift them up and keep their head straight.”
Nathan Fouch lead all Nolensville scorers with 12 points.
“He is someone that we always count on to help us score,” said Coach Stigall. “We look for him to create opportunities offensively for us.”
Nolensville will take on Maplewood on the road Saturday night.
“We need to continue to get better before we start playing our district schedule,” said Stigall. “We have played a gauntlet of really good teams the last two months. We are going to continue our approach the same way.”
Brentwood will have the first installment of “Battle of the Woods” Friday night at Ravenwood.
“It is an amazing atmosphere,” said Shirley. “I think most high school players in the nation do not get the experience of a Brentwood and Ravenwood crowd.”
