The Brentwood Bruins basketball team (6-2, 1-1) cruised to victory on the road against Nolensville (6-4, 0-0) Tuesday night, 81-39.
“Our guys played extremely hard,” said Nolensville head coach Todd Babington. “They (Brentwood) are very well coached.”
“It has been a while since we played,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “Winning a game against a neighborhood school with their talent and capability is a great win for our program.”
Brentwood held a slight lead in the first quarter 11-7 thanks to jumpers and long-range shots from seniors Griffin Burke and recent Johns Hopkins signee John Windley.
Windley and Burke brought the noise from downtown in the second quarter as the Bruins put on an offensive shooting clinic to take a halftime lead of 40-11.
In the third quarter, Brentwood continued to catch fire from behind the arc, and layups from Windley, Burke, junior Davis White, senior Macen Redner and sophomore Daniel Cochran stretched their lead 67-25.
The Bruins continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter with points in the paint and three point baskets from Windley, Burke, Redner, Cochran, senior Dustin Bluhm and sophomore Jack Medalie to capture the victory 81-39.
Top scorers for the Bruins were Windley with 28 points and Burke with 16 points.
“John had a terrific night, and I believe was 12 of 14 from the floor,” said Coach Shirley. “Griffin did a great job leading the team with other guys stepping up.”
The Knights leading scorer was junior Grady Powers with 15 points.
“He is a tough matchup, and we were able to get some things out on the perimeter with him,” said Coach Babington. “He made points from the free throw line and got some buckets down low.”
Brentwood held Nolensville to 39 points on defense.
“That is what we been working on as a team,” said Coach Shirley. “Very happy with the win against a good quality team, but for Brentwood to be the team that we can be; we still have to improve.”
Nolensville will take on Giles County on the road Friday night.
“We are at the point in the year where we are starting to get more practices together to get into a rhythm,” said Coach Babington. “They need to continue working hard.”
Brentwood will face Dickson County at home in a makeup game on Thursday and then travel to Ravenwood on Friday.
“Every game is big; it does not matter who you play,” said Coach Shirley. “Ravenwood has gotten off to a terrific start. Right now, I am focusing on Brentwood being the best team that we can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.