Add another great game to the Battle of the Woods rivalry.
Visiting Brentwood rallied to beat archrival Ravenwood 60-53 in overtime in front of a near-capacity crowd on Friday night.
“Brentwood-Ravenwood, there have been stories I’ve heard since the first day I showed up in this city,” Bruins coach Greg Shirley said. “Give Ravenwood a lot of credit, they made some plays. It just goes down as another chapter of the Brentwood-Ravenwood history.”
Ravenwood (4-10, 2-5 District 11-AAA) narrowed the deficit to 55-52 in overtime before Brentwood (11-4, 5-0) closed with a 5-1 spurt.
The Raptors trailed 45-39 with 2:30 left in regulation before rallying with a 6-0 push.
Connor English’s jump shot with 50 seconds left sent the game into OT tied at 45. He hit the winning shot with two seconds remaining in a victory over Page three nights earlier.
John Windley led the Bruins with 16 points. Griffin Burke, whose mom, Amy, died after a bout with cancer the morning of the game, added 13, including two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“I talked to my dad last night and he said my mom would want me to play tonight,” Burke said. “She wouldn’t want me to miss this opportunity. This is ... it means the world to me.”
Burke exited with cramps late in the game.
“It definitely was a tough day, but I know that she smiled above me,” Burke said. “She’s happy.”
Burke said his mom loved to watch him play and listened to the games on the radio while she was in the hospital.
“I’m very thankful I was able to spend 17 years with her in my life,” said Burke, whose teammates hugged him after the game.
“Incredible performance tonight,” Windley said of Burke. “I don’t know how he built up the strength to play.”
Brentwood’s Evan Drennan scored 12.
Rex Gainer led the Raptors with 16 points and English added 13.
Sharpshooter: Brentwood’s Phillip Hyams is 13 for 14 from 3-point range this season on the freshman team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.