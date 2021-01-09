Brentwood held off Ravenwood in a close game.
Nothing unusual there.
Johns Hopkins signee John Windley scored 16 points, leading the Bruins to a 50-47 win at Ravenwood in the Battle of the Woods on Friday night.
“Whenever you have a Brentwood-Ravenwood game, you know it’s going to come down to the end,” Bruins coach Greg Shirley said. “Both teams played with a lot of energy. Great win for our program against a very good Ravenwood team.”
The Battle of the Woods typically draws sellout crowds, but COVID-19 restrictions kept the crowd much smaller than normal Friday.
“It’s definitely strange,” Windley said. “Every year that I’ve played Ravenwood it’s been pretty much a packed house, but I’m just fortunate to play. We get to have our family there, but it’s still definitely fun.”
Johns Hopkins is one of the nation’s top Division III programs. Academically, it ranks ninth among national universities.
Windley plans to major in engineering.
“I had a top three," Windley said. “It was Washington U, where my brother is, Emory and Johns Hopkins.”
Windley said Johns Hopkins had just what he was looking for.
“John is one of the best guards in the league,” Ravenwood coach Patrick Whitlock said. “He and (Brentwood’s) Griffin Burke are in the same category with Reed Kemp from Franklin. He’s incredibly intelligent and he’s a really good basketball player.”
Ravenwood (9-6, 5-2 District 11-AAA) took a 26-23 halftime lead before Brentwood (7-2, 2-1) rallied past the Raptors in the third quarter.
Noah Clifford, a 6-foot-7 center, led the Raptors with 11 points. He was double- and triple-teamed most of the night.
“The zone kept us bottled up,” Whitlock said of Brentwood’s 2-3 zone defense. “We didn’t hit enough outside shots. We haven’t seen a whole lot of zone this year.”
Ravenwood forward Connor English was out with a sprained ankle. He will probably return next week against Centennial.
The Bruins, who only have nine players on the varsity roster, play three games in each of the next three weeks.
“A lot of basketball to be played,” Shirley said. “We had several games we had to make up.”
Ravenwood narrowed the deficit to 48-47, but Burke buried two foul shots with 4.8 seconds remaining.
UP NEXT
Centennial at Brentwood on Tuesday.
Ravenwood at Centennial on Friday.
