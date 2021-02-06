In the boys matchup, the Brentwood Bruins (13-4) and the Ravenwood Raptors (14-7) faced off at Brentwood High, with both schools looking to start getting hot around tournament time.
This game was extremely close for the majority of this game, much like the first matchup in the series earlier this year. However, a very strong finish to the game gave Brentwood the win over Ravenwood in a 62-51 thriller.
“I want to give a lot of credit to Ravenwood, as they are a very talented team,” said Brentwood coach Greg Shirley. “What a great win for our program. Very excited, very thrilled for our players and I was very pleased with our defensive effort.”
The first two quarters of the game were very close as neither team gave any sort of leeway to the other. While not much changed with the score, one thing that didn’t change during the game was the performance of senior guard Griffin Burke.
Burke led the scoring for Brentwood with 18 points, as he had no trouble finding the basket throughout the game. Other key contributors for the Bruins were John Windley with 13 points, David White with 10 points and Macen Redner with 8 points.
“Griffin’s the kind of player, that he’s gonna play his hardest every game,” said Shirley. “He plays with a lot of heart. He doesn’t always have games where he puts a lot of points on the scoreboard, but he always has a major impact every time he steps on the floor. It’s something I expect from Griffin. He plays with no fear, and is a complete pleasure to coach.”
The Bruins slowly started pulling away near the end of the third, finishing the quarter on a 18-7 run.
“I think we played good defense the whole game,” said Shirley. “They needed to speed it up, and we were able to make the extra pass and knock down shots.”
The game would end on a 37-29 Brentwood run.
Brentwood will move on to Summit away from home, and Ravenwood will play Page on their home court.
“I’m glad we had all of the players dressed out and glad that we’re healthy,” said Shirley. “We’ll take it one step at a time. They still have not seen the best of this Bruins team.”
