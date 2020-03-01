In a game that threatened a fast pace from the opening tip, it was discipline and basic fundamentals that would ultimately extend Brentwood’s season.
Clutch free throw shooting throughout the night—and particularly in the final eight minutes—propelled the Bruins to a 73-66 win over the McGavock Raiders in the Region 6-AAA quarterfinals Saturday evening at John Overton High School in Nashville.
John Windley scored a team high 23 points, including 9/10 from the free throw line where Brentwood went a remarkable 28/33 (84.8%) as a team.
“We just had a bunch [of] plays,” Wimdley told Home Page. “We hit a bunch of free throws like we usually do, which just kind of sealed it. Mason (Redner) hit a clutch three to put us up and we just kept going.”
Brentwood came racing out the gate, jumping out to a 19-9 lead anchored by the hot hands of Windley and Evan Drennan. It was perhaps too much, too soon against a District 12-AAA tournament championship team in McGavock, who bridged a 10-0 run over two quarters to tie the game at 19-19 with 6:00 to go in the half.
A basket by Drennan (15 points) at the end of an 80-second possession helped stop the bleeding and also put Brentwood back in the lead. The glory was short-lived, as was its ability to stop McGavock’s stud senior Marvin Hughes (game high 27 points) who began to heat up. A three-point play by Hughes put McGavock by four, its largest lead of the half. Three straight points by Aaron Walton (five points in total) made it a one-point game heading into the half, but momentum still with McGavock.
“They’re a good team, a whole bunch of seniors and very talented, very athletic,” Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley said of the Raiders. “I thought they adjusted some, they started answering back and made us battle.”
Brentwood would go down by as much as eight deep into the third quarter following a long three-pointer by Zion Hicks (6 points). The lead was knocked down to two heading into the fourth quarter, with a 6-0 run featuring a momentum-swinging three-point foul at the buzzer.
A good look from behind the arc by Jake Brock (8 points) was disrupted by a too-aggressive Hicks in forcing the three-shot foul. Brock sank all of his free throws in what would prove to be a pivotal moment in the game.
“We ran our special end-of-quarter attack at them, and getting that foul – it was huge,” admits Shirley.
Still, it took for a lot more patience and plenty of clutch free throw shooting when it mattered most to advance to the semifinal round. Brentwood still found itself down three with 6:00 to go. Back-to-back threes by Windley and Redner (10 points) gave Brentwood a lead it would never relinquish, as the game would be become a battle at the free throw line.
McGavock did their best to keep pace, but an inability to score from the floor proved to be their undoing. Well, that and the 31 points Brentwood put up in the fourth quarter, which they joked was a career high for a team who traditionally prides itself on grind-‘em out defensive battles.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a run like that before,” Shirley noted of Brentwood scoring 34 points in just more than the final eight minutes of play.
Four straight free throws by Hughes brought the Raiders within two before Griffin Burke (12 points) scored six from the charity stripe as part of an 8-2 run by Brentwood to helped seal the win—the Bruins’ first since the quarterfinal round of the District 11-AAA tournament.
Two straight losses followed, but Brentwood has righted the ship at the most ideal time. Saturday’s win puts them in the Region 6-AAA semifinal round versus the Hillsboro Burros, who handed the Bruins a 17-point loss in their non-conference game last December.
A win will ensure Brentwood a place in the sub-state round with a chance to advance to the Class AAA state tournament for the second straight season.
This year’s squad is a mix of boys who’ve been here before and players who’ve never previously suited up for varsity play.
All have bought into the Brentwood brand, though, which is why they are still hanging around in March.
“We’ve been here so many times before, going into overtime on several occasions and just gutting out close wins,” points out Shirley, who is in his fifth season as Brentwood’s head coach. “But when the speech that we’ve been here before came from the players and not from me…that’s when you know you have something special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.