The Brentwood Bruins basketball team clawed back in the fourth quarter against the Centennial Cougars to win 61-53 at home on Tuesday night.
“It is a dog fight every night,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “Centennial is very talented and dangerous. For us to come back from an eight-point deficit and keep plugging away; I am very proud of these young men.”
“Every shot they took in the second half they hit, and they were able to make some adjustments,” said Centennial head coach Tyler Hickman. “We did not find a way to respond late.”
In the first quarter, junior Patrick Garrett and senior Isaiah Poore hit clutch three pointers and jumpers to give the Cougars an early lead 13-9.
The tag team of Poore and senior post player Andrew Ellison contributed from long range and in the paint to extend Centennial’s lead in the second quarter 28-20.
Brentwood came roaring back in the third quarter with four big shots from behind the arc from sophomore Jake Brock to cut the deficit to 42-39.
The Bruins gutted it out with layups and timely long distance shots to take over the lead and secure the victory 61-53.
Brentwood had four players in double figures. Junior guard John Windley led the Bruins with 17 points. Senior post player Evan Drenan and sophomore guard Jack Brock totaled 12 points each. Junior guard Griffin Burke collected 10 points.
“That is what Brentwood is about, (balanced scoring),” said Coach Shirley. “There is good individual talent, but we also want to share the basketball.”
Centennial senior guard Isaiah Poore led all scorers with 18 points. Junior guard Patrick Garrett chipped in 14.
“Poore and Garrett got downhill early,” said Coach Hickman. “Patrick (Garrett) hit some good kick out threes by our post players.”
Centennial will take on Ravenwood at home.
“Coach Patrick (Whitlock) does a good job with his group,” said Coach Hickman. “He took Brentwood into overtime last week. We expect another tough one in this district game.”
Brentwood will go on the road to face Independence.
“As long as we keep sharing the basketball and playing defense, we keep gaining experiences for our young team,” said Coach Shirley.
