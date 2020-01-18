Brentwood turned to its defense to keep its share of first place.
The Bruins rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit for a 44-36 win at Independence on Friday night.
That keeps Brentwood (13-4, 7-0) tied for first place in District 11-AAA with Dickson County (15-1, 7-0). The Bruins visit the Cougars in a Jan. 24 showdown.
“We just beared down and got some defensive stops,” Bruins coach Greg Shirley said. “I think defensively we won the game. I thought we put a lot more pressure on the ball.”
Brentwood ramped up its defense by doubling down on Independence’s post players.
“In the first half, they got the ball inside and got some easy baskets,” Shirley said. “I think we took most of that away in the second half, so that was probably our biggest adjustment.”
Evan Drennan led the Bruins with 12 points, getting most of his offense from a 10-of-10 showing at the foul line.
“I’d like to think I’m a pretty good free throw shooter,” said Drennan, a 6-foot-4 forward. “I had a really bad shooting night at Ravenwood -- I was, like, 2 for 9 -- but I know I’m a good free throw shooter.”
John Windley, a junior guard, added 10 points for the Bruins.
Brentwood trailed 22-15 at halftime before narrowing the deficit to one by the end of the third quarter.
The Bruins opened the fourth quarter with a 10-3 run to take charge.
Senior guard Hrishi Salitri led the Eagles (8-10, 2-5) with 11 points, but he was the only Independence player in double figures.
“We just didn’t help side on the back end for the posts,” Salitri said of Brentwood’s rally. “Their posts were getting in really easy and we just didn’t have any back help.”
Brentwood locked down Independence’ posts with double teams on Matt St. Charles and Cam Bell, holding them to a combined two points in the second half.
“So, we had to make outside shots and we just didn’t,” Salitri said.
Trey St. Charles’ 3-pointer from the right corner narrowed the deficit to 38-35 with 1:15 left, but that was as close as the Eagles got the rest of the way.
“I think they’re just disciplined all around,” Salitri said of Brentwood. “Every year they’re the same team and they can put it together every single year with different kinds of pieces. They hardly make any mistakes. It’s hard to beat them. They’re disciplined on offensive sets, but we can get on break on them. We just didn’t tonight.”
Struggling Indy is tied with Ravenwood (4-11, 2-5) for sixth in the district after suffering its eighth loss in nine games.
Up Next
Brentwood visits Franklin on Tuesday.
Independence hosts Ravenwood on Tuesday.
