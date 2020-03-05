Brentwood put up a good fight considering the Bruins were missing one of their best players.
But it wasn’t enough as Brentwood’s season ended with a 70-66 overtime loss to Hillsboro in a Region 6-AAA semifinal on Wednesday night.
Evan Drennan (14.5 ppg) was on crutches after injuring his knee late in a quarterfinal win in Saturday’s quarterfinal win over McGavock.
“You just can’t describe how huge that is to lose a guy like that,” Bruins guard John Windley said. “I think we probably overachieved for the season. People kind of counted us out before the season even started, so it’s good to get here and we’ll try to get farther next year.”
Windley was the only returning starter from last year’s state semifinal team.
Brentwood (22-9) won the District 11-AAA regular-season title with a 14-2 league record before falling to fourth in the tournament.
The Bruins rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force OT when Carter Patton hit 1 of 2 foul shots to tie the game at 63 with 34.5 seconds left.
“I think the comeback tonight against a very athletic, very talented Hillsboro team just shows the heart and character they have as young men,” Brentwood coach Greg Shirley said. “It’s going to hurt tomorrow after school when I’m supposed to hear the ball bounce and it’s going to hurt Friday night when (Hillsboro) is getting a chance to play. But I’m proud of the effort.”
Hillsboro (20-7) will face Summit in Friday night’s region championship.
Ryan Wilcox set the tone in the overtime with a thunderous dunk that gave the Burros a 65-63 lead and they never trailed in the four-minute extra period in front of a near-capacity crowd.
Junior guard Darrow Parrish led the Burros with a career-high 24 points, including six 3-pointers, despite missing the last three minutes with a leg cramp.
“I’m very capable of shooting like that almost every game,” Parrish said. “We were being very poised (in OT) because we learned from last year. We have more experience. And we stuck together as a team. There was no arguing.”
Hillsboro avenged a season-ending region semifinal loss to Brentwood last year.
JJ Pegues added 17 points and Wilcox added 13 for the Burros, who made 10 3-pointers and 16 of 26 free throws.
“(Darrow) was the reason we won the ballgame,” Hillsboro coach Rodney Thweatt said. “If he didn’t come out and play like that, we would have gotten behind by 20 points in the first half. All year, we’ve been waiting on that.”
Thweatt is in his 15th year at Hillsboro after spending four at Ravenwood.
Windley led Brentwood with 20 points and Jake Brock added 18 on six 3-pointers. The Bruins made 14 3s.
“A tough way to lose but, man, I’m proud of the effort,” Shirley said. “Evan is our team captain and he’s an amazing young man. He got the third-most votes for the Williamson County Player of the Year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.