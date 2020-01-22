Greg Shirley’s 300th career win was much like the hundreds that preceded it.
Methodical offense, hard-nosed defense. Smart, nothing fancy. Just win.
John Windley and Evan Drennan both scored 14 points as Brentwood held off Franklin 51-48 in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Rebels’ gym Tuesday night.
Franklin (13-6, 5-4 District 11-AAA) narrowed the gap to two on Matt Thurman’s fall-away jumper in the lane with 2:03 left, but that was as close as the Rebels got.
“We took care of the basketball, we didn’t have many turnovers in the second half,” said Shirley, in his 16th year after coaching several teams in Florida previously. “We got good looks and we clawed it out against a great team.”
Griffin Burke added 12 points for the Bruins (14-4, 8-0), who won their seventh straight game.
Brentwood swept the regular-season series with Franklin, including a win back in December.
The victory ended a six-game losing streak to Franklin, which beat the Bruins four times last season in one of Williamson County’s biggest rivalries.
More importantly, the win kept Brentwood in a first-place tie with Dickson County (16-1, 8-0). The Bruins visit the Cougars in a showdown Friday.
“We’ve got to play them twice still,” Shirley said. “Completely different type of challenge with all their guards compared to Franklin that has a lot of length.”
Thurman hit two foul shots to give Franklin a 40-39 lead with 6:38 left and the game was tied at 42 with 5:41 remaining.
Drennan scored two consecutive baskets and the Bruins led the rest of the way.
The Bruins showed a lot of poise down the stretch.
“At the beginning of the season we weren’t that good at it,” said Windley, a 6-foot-3 guard. “So now we’re starting to kind of figure it out. It’s happened a lot. All the games are close.”
Five of the Bruins’ games have been decided by three points or less.
“Leads definitely slipped away,” Windley said. “We’ve had pretty firm leads and then teams start to press and try to get steals, and we turned it over a lot. So now we’re starting to handle the ball better.”
Thurman, a 6-foot-7 power forward, posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
“They have great team chemistry and they move the ball well,” Thurman said of Brentwood. “Great coaching, they just have really high IQ players They take their time, they get whatever shot they want to. It frustrates you because you’re waiting on them to shoot and they just take as long as they want to, a minute to take their shot. Yea, it’s crazy.”
Franklin’s Reed Kemp added 14 points and Aidan Smylie had 12 points and nine rebounds.
“They’re a quality team and when they get a lead on you, they’re tough because they value the basketball and they make free throws and smart plays,” Rebels coach Jason Tigert said of Brentwood. “Anybody that takes care of the basketball like they do and knocks down open shots can be frustrating, but that’s part of being in this league. You’ve got teams that play it fast and teams that slow it down and work the ball around.”
Franklin lost for the third time in four games. The Rebels are tied for fourth in the district with Centennial.
Up Next
Brentwood visits Dickson County Friday.
Franklin visits Ravenwood on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.