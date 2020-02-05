The Brentwood Bruins boys basketball team finished strong against Page to win at home on Tuesday night 58-42.
“We have been in a lot of different situations this year,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “I am really proud that we kept our composure when things went crazy and made plays.”
“We did not bring the energy that we typically play with tonight,” said Page head coach Larry Noe. “Coach Shirley had a good game plan, playing us in zone. It kind of threw us for a loop.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood started strong with three point shooting from junior John Windley to take the early lead 15-10.
Page was able to inch closer with the three point shooting of senior Mason Allen, but the Bruins held the edge at halftime 20-16.
Neither team was able to separate in the third quarter, but the Patriots mixed the inside-outside game from juniors Thomas Seaman and Jaime Hernandez to take a one point lead 38-37.
In the fourth quarter, the Bruins separated late with a 16-0 run anchored by senior Evan Drennan, sophomore Jake Brock, and junior Griffin Burke to finish with a flourish 58-42.
“I call it the “'Brentwood curse',” said Coach Noe. “You come in here and play loose for three quarters, and then I think Coach Shirley puts a curse or voodoo doll on the goal. Our kids tighten up and don’t want to make the basket.”
“We just locked in and played together,” said Brentwood senior Evan Drennan. “We were having trouble rebounding for a couple of plays. Then we just sat on the bench and decided we had to rebound to win this game. Defense translated into offense, and we got some breakaways.”
Brentwood junior John Windley led all scorers with 20 points. Senior Evan Drennan tallied 16.
“We knew coming into the season that Evan and I had to fill the leadership role for the team,” said junior John Windley. “We try to come out and score and build the team up. It helps the rest of our teammates to get going.”
Page’s leading scorers were Mason Allen with 11 points and Thomas Seaman with ten.
Page (13-7, 4-7) will take on a resurgent Spring Hill on Friday night.
“Spring Hill is coming a long way,” said Coach Noe. “They are shooting the three-ball well and getting to the basket. They have some good guards. We just have to come out and play our game.”
Brentwood (16-5, 10-1) will face district rival Ravenwood at home.
“Last time, this game came down to overtime,” said Coach Shirley. “It is going to be an amazing atmosphere Friday night.”
