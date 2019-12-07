It's basketball season again, if you can believe it, and we've already got one installment of Brentwood and Franklin's exciting rivalry in the books.
Thanks in part to to inspired defense, the Brentwood Bruins took this one 52-40 over Franklin and new head coach Jason Tigert.
The Bruins (3-2) were confident going into the contest, as their losses were to 2019 D II-AA State Championship semifinalist Ensworth and runner-up Brentwood Academy in a heartbreaking 49-48 thriller earlier this week.
Franklin (3-1) came in equally confident as their only loss was to 2019 Class AA State semifinalist East Nashville.
This game was electrifying from the opening tip. Harry Lackey opened the scoring with back-to back 3s for Brentwood. But Franklin matched with taking the ball inside.
And with just over 3 minutes to go in the first quarter it was tied at 6 after Matt Thurman hit a putback layup.
However, Brentwood responded and closed out the quarter with an 11-8 lead. The ebb-and-flow continued, with the Bruins holding the advantage through a 25-22 lead into the half.
Brentwood extended the lead to 38-27 after three quarters as they took control of the game. The most impressive thing is how the defense stood strong allowing only 5 points in the quarter.
Brentwood seemed poised to run away with the game as late in the game they led 44-33. But then Franklin made a run to get into the game. Bevin Klym hit a 3 making it 44-36.
Then after a stop the Rebels were able to convert another basket making it 44-38. Reed Kemp kept the momentum going in Franklin's favor as he hit a deep 2 pointer to shrink the lead to 45-40.
But on a fast break Windley hit a lay up making it 47-40 with two minutes remaining. And after hitting free throws down the stretch Brentwood held on for the 52-40 win.
"This was a great High School atmosphere," Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley said of the game. "This was fun....It was two lively crowds, a big deal for Williamson County, and a big deal for both schools. And Franklin is going to be really good. They got some good size, and good shooters. They have a terrific coach. It's going to be a challenge every night in Williamson County.
"We have a lot of respect for Coach Tigert and their entire program. We'll have a lot of interesting battles in the future. I think my team showed a lot of composure, we made the extra pass. I felt we really worked hard on defense against some very talented scorers. So I'm really proud of the defensive and overall effort. "
The Bruins were led in scoring by Windley with 16 points. Harry Lackey 10 points and Jake Brock chipped in with 8.
Tigert shared, "It was one of those things where we didn't shoot real well. A lot of that has to do with how Brentwood guarded us. We typically don't shoot the 3 ball as poorly as we did tonight, but once again that had to do with Brentwoods defense."
Franklin was led in scoring by Kemp 13 points. Smylie had 4 points, 7 rebounds, Thurman has 9 points, and 9 rebounds.
Brentwood hosts Dickson County Tuesday, while Franklin hosts Ravenwood on the same night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.